Datorama Certified for EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

Datorama Meets Stringent Protection Requirements for Sharing Personal Data from the EU to the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Datorama, a leading global marketing intelligence company, today expands its commitment to data privacy and protection with the European Union-United States Privacy Shield certification from the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration (ITA). The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework is designed to give companies a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when sharing personal data from the EU to the U.S.

Since the conception of Datorama's software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based platform, data privacy has been at the forefront of its development. The Marketing Integration Engine was designed from the beginning to handle all data in a protected, compliant way. As the platform serves marketers across all industries, it exceeds international enterprise security, compliance and privacy requirements in highly regulated arenas, such as financial services, government, healthcare and technology.

"As a company committed to protecting the privacy of our users' information with security being top of mind, we're happy to comply with the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework," said Efi Cohen, CTO & Co-founder, Datorama. "This certification reinforces our guarantee to our customers, who can feel confident in Datorama's dedication to exceeding the latest standards for data privacy."

By qualifying for the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield certification, Datorama has proven that it adheres to the Privacy Shield Principles of Notice, Choice, Accountability for Onward Transfer, Security, Data Integrity and Purpose Limitation, Access and Recourse, Enforcement and Liability. Meeting these specific requirements displays Datorama's continued commitment to safeguarding customer data within its Marketing Integration Engine in compliance with the latest international data privacy regulations. The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework is just one of the extensive list of assessments, audits and compliance requirements Datorama completes to ensure that customers and regulators alike are fulfilled.

Datorama's Marketing Integration Engine addresses one of the toughest challenges facing data-driven marketers today: Quickly integrating all of a marketing department's siloed data. In response to the ever-increasing complexity of today's marketing technology (MarTech) stacks, increased budgets and greater accountability, marketers are elevating their analytics approach beyond siloed reporting. In its place, professionals are adopting an integrated approach that connects marketing performance, outcomes and investments across all of their channels, programs and stakeholders. The result is a single source of data to power better decision making and collaboration. To this end, Datorama provides marketers with smart, assistive AI machine learning technology, out-of-the-box data modeling and automated insights to connect, unify, analyze, visualize and act on their data immediately -- at any scale -- with high performance.

About Datorama

Datorama is a global marketing intelligence company providing the world's first Marketing Integration Engine for enterprises, agencies, publishers and platforms. Datorama's software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform gives marketers the ability to connect all of their data sources together -- whether it's a handful or hundreds -- to form a single source of truth for more efficient reporting, better decision making, and total control over their marketing performance, impact and customer experience. Datorama's best-in-class combination of end-to-end data management, machine learning (AI) technology, and high-performance architecture makes it simple for data-driven marketers of all experience levels to connect, unify, analyze, visualize and act on all of their marketing data.

Datorama powers marketing intelligence for thousands of leading organizations and has a global presence with 14 offices worldwide. To learn more about Datorama, please visit: https://datorama.com/.