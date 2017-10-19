Datorama CMO Leah Pope Named to DMN's 40Under40

Marketing leader recognized for her expertise in global marketing strategies

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Datorama, a leading global marketing intelligence company, today announced that its CMO, Leah Pope, has been identified as a 2017 DMN 40Under40 honoree. At Datorama, Pope is helping marketers put artificial intelligence (AI) to work across all their respective marketing data -- from data integration to automated, real-time insights that can be acted upon.

For more than 15 years, Pope has successfully delivered advanced software products and services to market. As Datorama's CMO, she leads the marketing efforts for the company's marketing intelligence solutions for enterprises, agencies and publishers.

Pope's passion for creating and implementing effective marketing strategies on a global scale has helped shape how Datorama assists its customers in their endeavors. Working in the dynamic marketing intelligence arena, Pope and Datorama address one of modern marketing's most significant challenges: Helping marketers make smarter decisions through a real time, data-driven understanding of their marketing programs and return on investment (ROI).

"This is a wonderful honor among such accomplished marketers," stated Leah Pope, CMO, Datorama. "In a day and age where marketing is under pressure to deliver tangible results with an always-on ecosystem, I am proud to be a part of a company that's driving real, measureable change for how marketers do business today. To be recognized for it is just the icing on the cake."

Prior to Datorama, Pope held worldwide marketing leadership positions at Synthesio, IBM, Lombardi Software and Inquisite.

On November 30, 2017, DMN will host Pope and 39 other marketing experts at its annual 40Under40 awards dinner at The Dream Downtown in New York. For more information on the awards, please visit: http://www.dmnews.com/40-under-40/.

About Datorama

Datorama is a global marketing intelligence company providing a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for enterprises, agencies and publishers. Datorama's platform gives marketers the ability to connect all of their data sources together -- whether it's a handful or hundreds -- to form a single source of truth for more efficient reporting, better decision making, and total control over their marketing performance, impact and customer experience. Datorama's best-in-breed combination of end-to-end data management, artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and high-performance architecture makes it simple for data-driven marketers of all experience levels to connect, unify, analyze, visualize and act on all of their marketing data.

Datorama powers marketing intelligence for thousands of leading organizations and has a global presence with 16 offices worldwide. To learn more about Datorama, please visit: https://datorama.com/.