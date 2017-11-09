First-mover approach that leverages AI technology in complex MarTech ecosystem shows significant traction in elevating marketing intelligence

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Datorama, a leading global marketing intelligence company, announced today that it has been named to the North American Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. Deloitte, a global services company, ranks 500 of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy technology companies across the continent based on their respective four-year revenue growth rate.

Datorama grew a staggering 5,149 percent from fiscal year 2013 to FY 2016. This yielded a 35th ranking for Datorama in the 2017 Technology Fast 500.

In addition to the 2017 Fast 500 ranking, Datorama has been a consecutive recipient -- in 2015 and 2016 -- of Deloitte's Rising Star award, which evaluates a company's two-year revenue growth rate.

Datorama attributes this growth to its first-mover approach that integrates all of a businesses' marketing data and transforms it into actionable marketing intelligence. Customers using Datorama's software-as-a-service- (SaaS) based marketing intelligence platform obtain a single source of data to power better decision making and collaboration. To this end, Datorama provides marketers artificial intelligence (AI) technology, out-of-the-box data modeling and automated insights to connect and unify, analyze, and act on data immediately with high performance at scale. The urgency for the types of marketing-specific solutions Datorama provides has helped expand its customer base of brands and agencies since 2013. Within the last three years, Datorama has proudly worked with IBM, Foursquare, GoDaddy, Gusto, nFusion and DWA Media to drive bottom-line results for their respective businesses. Marketers are now relying on and adopting Datorama to connect marketing performance, outcomes and investments across all channels, programs and stakeholders.

"When we founded Datorama, it was abundantly clear that there was white space for an AI-powered marketing solution that could solve the data dilemma marketers were facing. We've always been focused on empowering marketers and being customer obsessed to ensure their success. To me, our significant trajectory is yet another data point that further establishes our commitment is being recognized by the market, as thousands of marketers are using our platform," said Ran Sarig, CEO and co-founder, Datorama. "I am extremely proud of the entire Datorama team for our recognition as a 2017 Technology Fast 500 company. Without their commitment, we wouldn't be able to deliver the best technology out there. Thank you."

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

Overall, 2017 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 135 percent to 59,093 percent from 2013 to 2016, with median growth of 380 percent.

"Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this year's North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for the capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on investment," said Heather Gates, national managing director of Deloitte & Touche LLP's emerging growth company practice. "Deloitte is dedicated to supporting the best and brightest companies of the future in the emerging growth company sector. We are proud to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of this year's Fast 500 winners."

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Datorama

Datorama is a global marketing intelligence company providing a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for enterprises, agencies and publishers. Datorama's platform gives marketers the ability to connect all of their data sources together -- whether it's a handful or hundreds -- to form a single source of truth for more efficient reporting, better decision making, and total control over their marketing performance, impact and customer experience. Datorama's best-in-breed combination of end-to-end data management, artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and high-performance architecture makes it simple for data-driven marketers of all experience levels to connect and unify, analyze, and act on all of their marketing data.

Datorama powers marketing intelligence for thousands of leading organizations and has a global presence with 16 offices worldwide. To learn more about Datorama, please visit: https://datorama.com/.