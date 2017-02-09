Dave DeWalt Joins Claroty as Board Chairman

Industry icon prioritizes safety and security of critical infrastructure as next focus; Claroty continues major market momentum

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Claroty, an innovator in Operational Technology (OT) network protection, announced today that security industry icon Dave DeWalt has joined the company as Chairman of the Board. Most recently serving as Executive Chairman of FireEye, DeWalt brings a track record of identifying innovative, high-growth security companies and fueling their market dominance. In addition to his deep security industry expertise, his role as Vice Chair of Safety and Security on the Delta Airlines Board of Directors provides him with an intimate understanding of the issues confronting OT network operators across nearly every major industry. With the unmatched expertise DeWalt brings, he solidifies Claroty as the one-to-watch in OT/ICS security.

The addition of DeWalt continues major momentum for Claroty -- including the recent closure of multiple large enterprise deals, significant industry recognition and key partnerships. Notable company achievements include:

Claroty now serves Fortune 500 customers across eight verticals with implementations spanning six continents.

Claroty is a finalist for the elite Innovation Sandbox Contest at next week's RSA Conference.

Rockwell Automation announced this week, after a competitive review process, that they will combine their security products and services with Claroty's technology into future, packaged security offerings.

The Claroty Platform was recognized as the best product in the ICS / SCADA Security category of the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

The company remains the most substantially funded OT-focused cybersecurity startup and has one of the deepest teams in industrial cybersecurity.

"The security industry is undergoing massive change, which poses an equally large opportunity for innovative companies," said DeWalt. "We are witnessing the rapid digital transformation of OT/ICS networks -- which are in place across virtually every industry -- and with that transformation the introduction of major safety and security challenges. While traditional security companies paid lip service to ICS security, it has taken a back seat to other IT security disciplines. With unprecedented and rapidly increasing risk -- including real attacks on critical infrastructure -- change must be immediate, and the market favors the bold. I have been following these dynamics closely, and Claroty is the company that stood out as the one to lead this revolution."

Claroty exited stealth mode late last year with $32 million in venture capital from marquee investors. Established as part of Israeli cybersecurity foundry Team8, Claroty's backers include Bessemer Venture Partners, Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors, Marker LLC, ICV, Red Dot Capital Partners and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. The company boasts an elite management team from companies including Siemens, IBM, Waterfall Security, Palo Alto Networks, iSIGHT Partners, FireEye, ICS2 and Industrial Defender. Claroty also has an unmatched ICS security research organization that comprises the top 1% of the 1% of cybersecurity experts from the Israeli Defense Forces Unit 8200.

"Dave has a unique understanding and an acute sense of the business and technology dynamics at play. His insight and experience know no equal, and we are incredibly fortunate to have caught his attention and earned his trust," said Amir Zilberstein, Claroty CEO. "We're on a mission to protect and optimize the industrial networks that run the world and Dave's leadership will help our team achieve these goals for our global customers."

About Claroty

Launched as the second startup from Israel's famed Team8 foundry, Claroty combines an elite management team and deep technical expertise from both IT and OT disciplines, with backing from premier investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Innovation Endeavors. With an unmatched understanding of ICS, SCADA and other essential OT/IIoT systems, the Claroty Platform provides the deepest and broadest coverage of ICS systems, protocols and networks available on the market today. For more information, visit www.claroty.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.