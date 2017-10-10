Dave Whitehead of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Joins Veracity Industrial Networks Board

Veracity strengthens strategic relationship with SEL

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Veracity Industrial Networks, a leading developer of Industrial SDN-based technology for operational networks, today announced that Dave Whitehead, chief operating officer of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), has joined its board of directors. SEL recently became an investor in Veracity.

"We are very pleased to add Dave to the Veracity board," said Paul Myer, Veracity CEO. "We have a great relationship with Schweitzer Engineering and we're excited to expand that relationship at the board level as we develop products for industrial cybersecurity designed to protect critical infrastructure like power plants and water treatment facilities."

"Veracity has a very innovative platform that will see rapid adoption in the marketplace," said Whitehead. "We are excited to work with them to increase the visibility and security in today's ICS networks using SEL SDN technology."

Veracity has created a platform based on Software Defined Networks (SDN) technology that allows visibility and control of industrial networks. Veracity will be offering SEL switches as part of their "start up" package offering.

Last week, Veracity announced the closing of its "Seed D" round of investors. Total investment for the round was $1.5 million and included Microsemi, Hollencrest Capital Management and SEL. Veracity is now moving directly to a Series A funding round, forecasted to close in early 2018.

About Veracity Industrial Networks™

Veracity delivers a resilient, secure industrial network that provides an on-premises, centralized configuration, control, and monitoring solution that tracks all connected devices and their communications. The Veracity platform is a secure-by-default network that moves beyond the detection and alerting of cyber events into a resilient network that reduces the attack surface by design.

The Veracity Industrial SDN network massively reduces the complexity of the network by repurposing the switch infrastructure to ensure communication between devices is determined by the system's design. Veracity provides an innovative and comprehensive platform for critical networks that enables your business mission. For more information, visit www.veracity.io.

About Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

SEL invents, designs, and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world. This technology prevents blackouts and enables customers to improve power system reliability, safety and cost. SEL, a 100 percent employee-owned company that is headquartered in Pullman, Washington, has manufactured products in the United States since 1984 and now serves customers in 157 countries. SEL provides unmatched technical support, customer service and a 10-year worldwide warranty.