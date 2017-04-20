David Lotan joins Aurion Board of Directors

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:AU) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Lotan to the board of directors. Mr. Lotan is the President of LHI an investment company focused on natural resource opportunities. In his previous career David was the founder and CEO of the structured finance operations of Polar Capital - a Canadian merchant bank and alternative asset manager, acted as a portfolio manager for the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and was a risk management consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers focused on commodities and rates. Mr. Lotan is a Chartered Accountant and CPA.

"David has been a longtime shareholder and supporter of Aurion, almost since inception. I am very pleased that he has accepted the invitation to join the board. His deep knowledge of the capital markets, corporate finance and extensive contacts in the natural resource space will be invaluable as we move Aurion forward with the exciting opportunities we have in Finland", commented Mike Basha, President and CEO.

