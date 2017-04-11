Davinci exhibits at the Global Coworking Unconference Conference (GCUC) in New York City

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Davinci Virtual Office Solutions announced that it will be exhibiting at the Global Coworking Unconference Conference in New York City, May 5-7, 2017 (http://usa.gcuc.co). Davinci is the leading provider of virtual office addresses, on-demand meeting spaces and live receptionist solutions. The company also continues to create tailored programs that enable Coworking and business center operators to leverage and resell all Davinci services.

"We are really looking forward to be part of GCUC in New York City this coming month. It really has become the leading industry event for workspace solution providers. Davinci's offerings and services have been adopted quickly by the rapidly expanding Coworking industry," said Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci Virtual. "We continue to design programs and marketing strategies that create significant revenue streams for Coworking operators and more traditional workspace providers alike," Senn added.

"Davinci has been a rockstar in the workspace industries for over a decade now. Their programs and services allow many operators to generate additional income and profits without any downside," commented Liz Elam, Executive Producer for GCUC. "We are proud to have Davinci as a sponsor and exhibitor at GCUC USA," Elam added.

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For the past decade, the company provided live receptionist services and virtual office solutions to over 40,000 companies and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia. Clients can obtain, prime business addresses, meeting & work spaces, live receptionist services, live web chat services and business support -- instantly -- with the click of a button.

