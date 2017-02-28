DavinciMeetingrooms.com Launches Viral Video Ad Campaigns on YouTube and Facebook

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - The global provider of on-demand workspace and meeting rooms is launching several video advertising campaigns on YouTube and Facebook this week. The professionally produced video assets promote the company's new Website and Online Reservation Platform Davincimeetingrooms.com while educating the public on the advantages of shared office space and workspace solutions. View the new Davinci videos on YouTube now.

Davinci allows users to browse and compare over 5,000 work spaces, meeting rooms and coworking venues worldwide, book any space by the hour, day or month and select from a variety of productivity tools or business services.

"We are very excited to launch our video advertising campaigns on YouTube and Facebook for DavinciMeetingrooms.com. We had a blast shooting the new videos at several of our great meeting and workspace locations. Our production company and actors did a fantastic job relaying Davinci's message. Video is such a great medium for communicating the benefits of our timely products and services," said Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci. "Our meeting space and coworking business is exploding and we are now able to educate our prospects and customers with videos on how beneficial Davinci really can be for today's mobile professionals," Senn added.

Davinci provides workspace solutions and business services to over 40,000 companies and entrepreneurs in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Asia and Australia. The company offers selection of over 5,000 work spaces in 1,300 locations including great meeting rooms in New York City, conference rooms in Los Angeles, training rooms in Chicago, coworking spaces in Miami and any other metropolitan areas throughout the world.

