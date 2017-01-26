11th annual awards will be presented on February 24 in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Daxko was recently named a finalist in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 11th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes seven of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 77 professionals worldwide, acting as preliminary judges. Entries were considered in 61 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.

"Daxko is a leading provider of software solutions for the health and wellness space and great customer service is a foundation of our reputation in in the market we serve," states Molly Harrison, Daxko SVP of Services. Daxko was a Bronze Stevie Award winner for Customer Service Department of the Year last year and has won numerous awards for services, workplace atmosphere, and recruiting.

Members of seven specialized judging committees will determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging, to take place January 23 - February 1.

"This year's first-round judges were treated to many inspiring stories of sales, customer service and business development success around the world," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "The final judges will have a tough task to determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists. We look forward to announcing the results at the awards gala in Las Vegas next month."

"At Daxko, our customer's success is our top priority. Our team strives to be the most loved by our customers and we will achieve this by delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and their members," explains Harrison. "This Stevie Award recognition just underscores what I already know. Our Daxko Services team is among the best in the business!"

Daxko is also in the running for the Stevie People's Choice Award. Voting will take place for People's Choice until February 10th. Anyone can vote at the Stevie website with the short code N322Y. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Daxko

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Daxko is a leading provider of mission-critical software solutions to the member-based health and wellness market. Daxko's solutions help customers achieve high levels of operational efficiency, strong fiscal management, and increasingly engage their member communities. Daxko employs 195 team members across the Southeast. For additional information, please visit daxko.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/26/11G128517/Images/Molly-Headshot-724620a919708764b6b92e37ccd74873.jpg