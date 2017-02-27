BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Daxko has won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world's leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business Awards℠ and International Business Awards℠.

The awards were presented during a gala banquet on Friday, February 24 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 650 executives from around the world attended.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition, an increase of 10% over 2016.

"We are thrilled to once again be a Stevie Award recipient," states Molly Harrison, Daxko Sr.VP of Services. "Our amazing Services team has really raised the bar this year in providing exceptional experiences while growing the number of products and customers served."

The Daxko Services team provides support to more than 1,200 health and wellness clubs, recreation centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. In turn, these organizations serve millions of members and communities across North America. The Daxko Services team provides everything from pre-launch consulting services to hands-on implementation and training to post-launch support and expertise.

"The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. "The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted -- sales, business development and customer service -- to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations."

"We don't do our work to gain recognition, we do it because we want our customers and the members they serve to know they are a valued part of 'the Daxko Nation,'" explains Harrison. "Still, when your hard work is recognized by others, you know you are on the right track!"

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About Daxko

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Daxko is a leading provider of software solutions to the member-based health and wellness market. Daxko's strong portfolio of solutions help customers achieve high levels of operational efficiency, strong fiscal management, and increasingly engage their member communities. Daxko employs 195 team members across the Southeast. For additional information, please visit Daxko.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/27/11G131449/Images/SASCS17_Bronze_Winner-823d93426481bc09955d9ec4fa000a7e.jpg