Daxor Corporation Forwarding Plans to Expand Impact at HFSA 2017 and Beyond

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 15, 2017) - Daxor Corporation ( NYSE MKT : DXR), an investment company with medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the 21st meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) in Dallas, Texas, from September 16 through September 18, 2017, at booth 517. HFSA is well recognized as an outstanding forum for the presentation of the latest information on clinical and basic research, treatment and patient care in heart failure (HF), and is attended by key thought leaders and decision makers in the field.

At the meeting, Daxor will be highlighting the clinical and resource utilization outcomes benefits shown to be achievable with individualized care guided by direct blood volume analysis (BVA) in the setting of acute heart failure (AHF). Company leadership also will be meeting with key investigators and opinion leaders regarding clinical research strategies and upcoming data dissemination initiatives during the course of the conference.

Said Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor, "Recognition is growing that individualized care guided by direct, accurate volume measurement via BVA can meaningfully improve AHF outcomes. Daxor is privileged to bring this important and innovative technology to the heart failure community and looks forward to helping more providers and patients to realize its full benefits."

Concurrently, Daxor announced the signing of the first contract inaugurating a planned expansion of the company's commercial sales organization to better serve customer demand by bringing on board seasoned professional sales expertise with demonstrated success in market development. The move is expected to drive sales team productivity and to accelerate the development and growth of key accounts in accordance with the company's commercial strategy. Stated Head of Sales Matt Vesey, "We are excited to level up our sales efforts to deliver effective, targeted onboarding and support services that will build and deepen our user base and drive our growth goals."

BVA is the only metric enabling clinicians to measure total blood volume directly and accurately, as well as to quantify red blood cell status consistently regardless of plasma expansion or depletion. Volume overload is a hallmark of HF, and the accurate evaluation and management of congestion is a core concern for HF treaters. Clinical signs and symptoms alone are well understood to be inadequately sensitive and specific in the evaluation of volume status; indirect metrics such as hemodynamic pressures, although informative in other respects, have demonstrated poor correlation with measured total blood volume; and serum RBC measures are confounded by plasma derangement and offer limited clinical utility in HF. Uniquely direct, swift and accurate in measuring total blood volume and red blood cell volume, BVA allows a rationally individualized approach to management strategy that is demonstrated to improve outcomes.

Daxor Corporation manufactures and markets the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, which is used in conjunction with Volumex, Daxor's single-use diagnostic kit. For more information regarding BVA and the Daxor BVA-100, visit Daxor's website at www.Daxor.com.