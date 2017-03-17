A Day in the Life of the e-Patient: MIT Enterprise Forum Explores How Innovative Technology Can Improve Health

Experts to debate the question -- "Are we there yet?" -- in a world where connected devices offer new therapies, techniques and information designed to provide a wide range of health and fitness benefits

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - Emerging technology is changing the way we live. Nowhere is this more apparent than with advances in healthcare. Technology is connecting patients, caregivers and healthcare companies. Doing so empowers all parties with data to make better decisions.

On March 29, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., the MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge (MITEF) Innovation Series will host, Connected Health: Emerging Technologies Poised to Make our Lives Better. The event will explore some of the most exciting technologies leading a transformation in healthcare. From devices that measure brain activity and track workouts, to systems that stimulate muscles to minimize workouts, to body sensors and voice-activated collaborative care solutions that help improve patient engagement and quality of care, the possibilities are near endless. Do today's realities measure up to the promises? Where are they exceeding expectations?

"Boston is the epicenter of medical device innovation and the perfect place for a robust discussion on the marriage of technology and healthcare," said Katja Wald, executive director of MITEF Cambridge. "We're at the vanguard of this digital revolution, so this event offers a tremendous opportunity to see how innovative companies are affecting people's lives in real and exciting ways."

Dr. Joseph Kvedar, vice president of connected health at Boston-based Partners HealthCare, will provide the evening's opening remarks. He will be followed by leading entrepreneurs and innovators in the connected healthcare space who will showcase emerging technologies, including:

Neumitra: Founder and CEO Rob Goldberg -- Embedded biomodules help measure and manage the autonomic nervous system.

Humon: Co-founder Allesandro Babini -- The first wearable that measures oxygen levels within muscle, providing real-time feedback to optimize workouts and perfect training.

Orbita: CEO Bill Rogers -- Empowers non-technical users to design and maintain "voice-first" digital healthcare assistants; also the first app combining data from wearables and connected devices to guide insightful care journey management

MC-10: Co-founder and SVP of Corporate Development Ben Schlatka - Reshapes electronics to create thin, conformal systems that flex, stretch and bend seamlessly with the natural world.

Scensio Systems: Senior Advisor Howard Brick -- Monitors and improves patient healthcare leveraging AI and personalized health coaching.

MobioSense: Chief Medical Officer Justin Yang -- Instant and affordable heart disease monitoring to prevent acute heart attacks.

Emerald Innovations: An executive from Emerald Innovations -- Modern fall detection for caregivers.

Additionally, the evening's moderator, John Loughnane, MD, chief of innovation, Commonwealth Care Alliance, will discuss how these technologies are being used to improve healthcare and overall quality of life.

The session will conclude with a networking reception and technology showcase.

Event Details

March 29, 2017, 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

MIT Stata Center, Room 123, 32 Vassar Street, Cambridge, Mass.

Registration

Keynote

Tech Showcase

Panel discussion

Drinks and networking

To register and for more information: http://bit.ly/2miFGcj

