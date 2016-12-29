DBM Global to Pay Cash Dividend

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Dec 29, 2016) - DBM Global Inc. ( OTC : DBMG), a family of companies providing fully integrated steel construction services, and an operating subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : HCHC), today announced that it will pay a dividend of $2.59 per share on January 23, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 9, 2017.

About DBM Global Inc.

DBM Global Inc. is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, BIM participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

For additional information on DBM Global's majority shareholder, HC2 Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : HCHC), please visit http://www.hc2.com or contact:

Andrew G. Backman

Managing Director

Investor Relations & Public Relations

abackman@hc2.com

212-339-5836