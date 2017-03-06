DC Blockchain Summit to Unite Over 400 Global Blockchain Advocates in Government, Finance and Technology

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - The Chamber of Digital Commerce, together with Georgetown University's Center for Financial Markets and Policy, is hosting the DC Blockchain Summit 2017 on March 15-16. The summit will bring together leaders in government, financial services, healthcare, technology and insurance to advance the adoption of blockchain technology.

The Title Sponsor of the summit is Accenture, one of the world's largest professional services companies.

"Blockchain is nearing its transition from labs to production," said Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. "We expect that the summit will lay the groundwork for another banner year for the technology."

"Dialogue between regulators, financial institutions and innovators is critical to ensure meaningful evolution in the financial services industry and beyond," said John Jacobs, executive director and distinguished fellow, Georgetown Center for Financial Markets and Policy. "We're honored to co-host an event that facilitates this collaboration."

The event will include a Fireside Chat with U.S. Representatives Jared Polis and David Schweikert, co-chairs of the Blockchain Caucus; a keynote from David Treat, managing director, Accenture; and a keynote address from Blythe Masters.

Other announced speakers include: Matthew Roszak, co-founder & chairman of Bloq; Rumi Morales, executive director of CME Ventures; Rob Palatnick, chief technology Architect at DTCC; and many more.

Prior to the Summit, the Chamber is co-hosting the "Blockchain in Healthcare Code-A-Thon" with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology. Participants are challenged to develop operational healthcare solutions using open source distributed ledger technology. The winners will be announced during the first day of the Summit.

Students enrolled in the Georgetown MBA program will also debut a white paper examining how companies successfully use blockchain technology to accelerate financial inclusion.

For more information, visit: https://digitalchamber.org/events/dc-summit-2017.html.

