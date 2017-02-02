DCIIA Membership Elects Executive Committee Leadership

Leading institutional retirement industry organization renews commitment to provide research-based resources on the national and regional level to improve American worker retirement readiness

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Following its annual Member Board meeting on January 26, 2017, the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA) is pleased to announce that its membership has elected leadership team members to the organization's Executive Committee for the 2017-2018 term. The Executive Committee provides DCIIA's membership with research and resources to help our members improve the retirement security of American workers.

In addition to the work the Executive Committee does on the national level, DCIIA's efforts will be supported by its newly expanded regional ambassador program. Regional ambassadors host networking events in a variety of cities, bringing together DCIIA members for webinars and discussions on timely topics of interest. DCIIA currently has ambassador networks in Atlanta, Austin/Dallas/Houston, Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

DCIIA members serving on the Executive Committee are:

Lori Lucas, Callan Associates, Chair*

David Musto, Great-West Investments, Vice Chair*

Jim Sia, Standard Life Investments, Immediate Past Chair*

Layne Finnerty, State Street Global Advisors, Global Committee Chair

Lee Freitag, Northern Trust, Global Committee Vice Chair

Phil Edwards, Curcio Webb, Investment Policy & Design Chair

Eileen Kwei, Artisan Partners, Investment Policy & Design Vice Chair

Michael Riak, Pantheon Ventures, Plan Administration Committee Chair

Rob Austin, Aon Hewitt, Plan Administration Vice Chair

Mike Raso, PineBridge Investments, Public Policy Chair

David Levine, Groom Law Group, Public Policy Vice Chair

Josh Dietch, Strategic Insight, Research Chair

Catherine Collinson, Transamerica Institute, Research Vice Chair

Mark Fortier, NISA Investment Advisors, Retirement Income Chair

Kate Jonas, TIAA, Retirement Income Vice Chair

Marla Kreindler, Morgan Lewis & Bockius, Counsel*

David Blanchett, Morningstar, At-Large Member

Josh Cohen, Russell Investments, At-Large Member

Paul Gamble, Financial Engines, At-Large Member

Mary Beth Glotzbach, Franklin Templeton Investments, At-Large Member*

Allegra Heyligers, BrightScope, At-Large Member

Melissa Kahn, State Street Global Advisors, At-Large Member

Chris Lyon, Rocaton Investment Advisors, At-Large Member*

Cynthia Mallett, MetLife, At-Large Member

Joan McDonagh, Empower Retirement, At-Large Member

John Payne, Heitman, At-Large Member

Jed Petty, Wellington Management Company, At-Large Member*

Jim Smith, Morningstar, At-Large Member

Donald Stone, Pavilion Advisory Group, At-Large Member

Suzanne van Staveren, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, At-Large Member

* An asterisk denotes additional role as member of DCIIA's Operating Committee.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Executive Committee members who have served DCIIA with dedication," said Lew Minsky, President and CEO of DCIIA. Those members who have completed their service on DCIIA's Executive Committee are:

Marty Campbell, Morningstar, At-Large Member

Scott Cooley, Morningstar/Ibbotson, At-Large Member

Jeanne La Porta, State Street Global Advisors, At-Large Member

Steve Ulian, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, Plan Administration Committee Chair

DCIIA continues to grow and has gone from 42 founding members in 2010 to over 164 members in 2016, representing a diverse coalition of over 2,300 defined contribution industry leaders.

About DCIIA:

The Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA) is a nonprofit association dedicated to enhancing the retirement security of American workers. Toward this end, DCIIA fosters a dialogue among the leaders of the defined contribution community who are passionate about improving defined contribution outcomes. DCIIA members include investment managers, consultants, law firms, record keepers, insurance companies, plan sponsors and others committed to the best interests of plan participants. For more information, visit: http://www.dciia.org.