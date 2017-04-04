DDC-I and Mocana Announce Integrated IoT Security Platform for Military and Commercial Avionics

Integrated COTS platform utilizes safety-critical RTOS and IoT security technology to bring trusted boot, updates, crypto, and device-to-cloud communications to avionics applications

PHOENIX, AZ --(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - DDC-I, a leading supplier of software and professional services for mission- and safety-critical applications, and Mocana, a leading provider of mission-critical security solutions for embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced an integrated platform for avionics security that combines DDC-I's Deos certifiable safety-critical real-time operating system (RTOS) with Mocana's IoT Security Platform. The integrated, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) platform enables avionics developers to equip their safety critical systems with advanced security capabilities, such as trusted boot and firmware upgrades, certificate management, cryptography, data transport, and device-to-cloud communications.

Mocana provides high-performance, lightweight, small footprint, mission-critical IoT software security solutions that enable companies to harden embedded systems and connect safely to the broader world with exceptional visibility and control. Leveraging a full-stack, non-open source software architecture, Mocana's IoT Security Platform provides trusted boot and firmware updates, as well as secure, high-integrity device authentication, encryption, and device-to-cloud communications. The software is FIPS 140-2 validated, OpenSSL compatible, features multiple TCP/IP stacks, supports a variety of networking environments (SSL, SSH, multicast, IPSec, wireless and SCEP, EST), and can be readily customized in C/C++ and Java to facilitate easy compliance with a variety of industry requirements.

"Mocana and Deos bring trusted, military-grade security and cloud-based communications to connected commercial and military aircraft, including secure boot and secure update capabilities that are rapidly becoming requirements for avionics," said Bob Morris, president and CEO of DDC-I. "Advanced safety-critical features like time/space partitioning and support for multiple isolated TCP/IP stacks make Deos an excellent platform for integrating and deploying applications that utilize Mocana's innovative IoT security capabilities."

"We are pleased to be working with DDC-I to offer our joint customers an integrated platform that features best-in-class RTOS and security technology," said William Diotte, CEO at Mocana. "Avionics developers now have a flexible, high-performance, off-the-shelf solution for delivering enhanced security and Internet connectivity."

Deos is an embedded RTOS that has been used in hundreds of safety-critical avionics applications on commercial and military aircraft. Certified to DO-178B DAL A since 1998, the time- and space-partitioned RTOS features deterministic real-time response and employs patented technologies for reducing resource contention. Deos is the only certifiable time and space partitioned COTS RTOS that has been created using RTCA DO-178, Design Assurance Level A (DAL A) processes from the very first day of its product development. Deos' unique modular design and verification evidence provides the easiest, lowest cost path to DO-178C DAL A certification, the highest level of safety criticality.

About Mocana

Founded in 2002, Mocana Corporation provides mission-critical IoT security solutions for embedded systems and the Internet of Things. The company's software is used by hundreds of companies to secure millions of devices, controllers and embedded systems. Its comprehensive device-to-cloud platform is designed to operate across complex, multi-vendor, multi-technology environments where performance and security are mission-critical. www.mocana.com

About DDC-I, Inc.



DDC-I, Inc. is a global supplier of real-time operating systems, software development tools, custom software development services, and legacy software system modernization solutions, with a primary focus on mission- and safety-critical applications. DDC-I's customer base is an impressive "who's who" in the commercial, military, aerospace, and safety-critical industries. DDC-I offers safety-critical real-time operating systems, compilers, integrated development environments and run-time systems for C, C++, Ada, and JOVIAL application development. For more information regarding DDC-I products, contact DDC-I at 4600 E. Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028; phone (602) 275-7172; fax (602) 252-6054; e-mail sales@ddci.com or visit http://www.ddci.com.