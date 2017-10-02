DE-CIX and PacketFabric Interconnect to Enable Cross-Platform Service Delivery

Collaboration Expands End User Access to DE-CIX Internet Exchanges

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - DE-CIX North America, the fastest growing carrier- and data center-neutral U.S. Internet Exchange operator, and PacketFabric, the highly scalable network-as-a-service platform and a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, today announce that PacketFabric has established 100Gbps interconnections into DE-CIX's North American platforms.

DE-CIX North America offers multiple Internet Exchange (IX) platforms across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout the New York-New Jersey metro market, and operates the only open and data center-neutral IX in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The collaboration with PacketFabric will enable DE-CIX to provide peering capabilities to traditionally underserved markets. Moreover, end users can leverage PacketFabric's network to reach DE-CIX services in a flexible, cost-effective manner from any of PacketFabric's on-net locations.

Highlights

PacketFabric expands DE-CIX's reach to additional markets and locations

DE-CIX's IX platforms allow customers to specify alternate paths to reduce latency

Both DE-CIX and PacketFabric services are backed by stringent Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

PacketFabric's SDN-based platform simplifies the process of sourcing and provisioning network connectivity, while providing access to dynamic bandwidth

PacketFabric leverages a RESTful API and intuitive web portal to allow instantaneous provisioning and management of services

PacketFabric's any-to-any full mesh Ethernet service offering provides added security and reliability

"The partnership between PacketFabric and DE-CIX allows DE-CIX to expand its internet exchange services beyond its current points of presence, and adds yet another crucial service partner to PacketFabric's ever-expanding ecosystem," states William Charnock, CEO of PacketFabric. "This also offers our customers cost-effective access to the DE-CIX platforms from any point on our fabric."

"This collaboration allows PacketFabric customers access to the DE-CIX Internet Exchange platforms, enabling access to multiple types of services across a single port," comments Ed d'Agostino, Vice President, DE-CIX North America. "The relationship helps us continue to deliver the most cost-effective and technically efficient method for interconnection available. Whether it's for internet, transit or cloud-based connectivity, our North American customers now have options for effective delivery of all types of data."

For more information about DE-CIX, visit www.de-cix.net.

To learn more about PacketFabric, visit www.packetfabric.com.

ABOUT DE-CIX

DE-CIX provides premium Internet exchange services and operates several carrier and data center-neutral exchanges. The company serves 1000+ carriers, ISPs and content networks from 60+ countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East and North America. With 5.8+ Terabits per second of peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet Exchange. For more information, please visit www.de-cix.net.

ABOUT PACKETFABRIC

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates coast-to-coast connectivity between more than 145 premier colocation facilities across 17 U.S. markets, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT NANTWORKS

NantWorks, LLC, founded by renowned physician scientist and inventor of the first human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane®, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the umbrella organization for the following entities: NantHealth, NantMobileHealth, NantOmics, NantBio, NantCell, NantPharma, NantCapital and NantCloud. Fact-based and solution-driven, each of NantWorks' division entities operate at the nexus of innovation and infrastructure. The core mission of NantWorks is convergence and a systems approach to human biology: to develop and deliver a diverse range of technologies that accelerates innovation, broaden the scope of scientific discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated fact-based, genomically and proteomically-informed, personalized approach to the delivery of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and therapeutics for life threatening diseases such as Cancer, Infectious Diseases and Alzheimer's. For more information please visit ‎www.nantworks.com and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter at @DrPatSoonShiong.