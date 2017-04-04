Milestone accelerates growth of interconnection market in the greater Dallas region

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - DE-CIX North America, the fastest growing carrier and data center-neutral U.S. Internet Exchange operator, today announces that its Dallas Internet Exchange has been awarded OPEN-IX™ OIX-1 certification by the OPEN-IX Association (OIX), a non-profit, neutral body of volunteers from the internet created to improve the landscape of internet peering and interconnection throughout the world. DE-CIX North America offers multiple Internet Exchange platforms across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout the New York and New Jersey metro markets, and operates the only open and data center-neutral Internet Exchange in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

"Achieving this milestone is a testament to our commitment to the Open-IX community and the standards they set for IXs throughout the world. As an open and neutral Internet Exchange, DE-CIX Dallas welcomes connections from networks and data centers throughout the greater Dallas market. We are committed to this open approach and will continue to improve network connectivity throughout the region," comments Ed d'Agostino, Vice President, DE-CIX North America.

"We congratulate DE-CIX on achieving OIX-1 certification," states Dave Temkin, Founder of the Open-IX Association. "DE-CIX North America, with both its New York and Dallas Open-IX certified IX platforms, is helping to drive internet traffic growth in the U.S., and illustrating the dramatic development of the internet peering and interconnection market."

Open-IX OIX-1 certification is a best-in-class and first-ever global certification for Internet Exchange Points. OIX-1 certification sets data center and network operator, interconnection strategist and peering coordinator-defined standards for massive-scale interconnection, performance, resiliency and reliability for all networks that need to be able to efficiently interconnect networks.

Since its late 2016 launch, DE-CIX Dallas' growth is surpassing expectations, with close to 30 networks already committed in the first four months of operation.

"Building upon the incredible growth already achieved in New York, we came to Dallas because we saw the need for an open and data center-neutral exchange service that could serve the entire community. Along with the warm reception that we have been given by data center operators, it has been great to see the number of networks that have joined us, demonstrating the value an open and neutral Internet Exchange brings to the community -- and this is just the beginning," concludes d'Agostino.

For more information about DE-CIX North America, visit https://www.de-cix.net/en/locations/united-states.

ABOUT DE-CIX

DE-CIX provides premium Internet exchange services and operates several carrier and data center neutral exchanges. The company serves 1000+ carriers, ISPs and content networks from 60+ countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East and North America. With 5.6+ Terabits per second of peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet exchange. For more information, please visit www.de-cix.net.

ABOUT OPEN-IX

Open-IX, a nonprofit member-based organization, encourage the proliferation of interconnection by the development, implementation and certification of transparent technical and operating standards, to create more resilient and efficient global internet infrastructure. More information about OIX can be found by visiting http://open-ix.org.