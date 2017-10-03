DE-CIX Dramatically Extends Access to its Dallas IX

Extensive availability throughout the Dallas metro market includes additional reach to Houston

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - DE-CIX North America, the fastest growing carrier and data center-neutral U.S. Internet Exchange operator, announces that DE-CIX Dallas dramatically increases the number of networks in the Dallas market that can access its platform. Additionally for the first time in the market, DE-CIX Dallas is allowing networks in Houston data centers access to a data center neutral exchange. This marks a major change in Layer 2 connectivity options in both the Dallas and Houston markets. DE-CIX Dallas' extension nearly doubles its accessible reach in the market.

On the heels of DE-CIX's announcement establishing an interconnection with PacketFabric in both the New York and Dallas markets, DE-CIX amplifies its capabilities to deliver peering and Layer 2 connections between networks, expanding its reach from eight key access points to over 11 within the Dallas-Fort Worth metro market with additional access points on the way. DE-CIX Dallas is already accessible from some of the leading area data centers including Cologix, DataBank, Equinix, Infomart BMMR, Peak 10 | ViaWest and zColo. Additional data centers that can now reach the DE-CIX exchange include multiple Digital Realty and CyrusOne facilities among various others.

Leveraging a direct connection, networks located in Houston-area data centers can now reach to over 30 networks connected to DE-CIX Dallas. Connecting with DE-CIX Dallas enables companies access to public and/or private peering, enhanced network capabilities, and provider Layer 2 connectivity that can access transit networks, other connected networks as well as leading cloud and content providers, including Akamai, Amazon, eBay, Facebook, SoftLayer, StackPath, Twitch, Verizon Digital Media Services, Yahoo! and more.

Along with Dallas, DE-CIX New York's growth accelerated due to its ability to reach an increased number of networks through its Manhattan, Long Island and New Jersey-based carrier and data center-neutral hubs. Today, DE-CIX New York interconnects over 150 networks from over 100 access points providing access to 80% of the market's registered autonomous system number (ASNs) through one connection. Leveraging the company's interconnection with PacketFabric, the DE-CIX New York platform can now serve 100s more networks.

"The Dallas market is more diverse than other markets the DE-CIX platforms are deployed," comments Ed d'Agostino, GM and Vice President Sales, DE-CIX North America. "By geographically expanding reach to our Dallas IX while also extending enabling access from Houston, we are increasing opportunities for companies to gain access to more quality content faster, enabling us to serve the market more effectively."

"What we have done in Dallas with PacketFabric is market changing," comments Ed d'Agostino, GM and Vice President Sales, DE-CIX North America. "Unlike other markets, Dallas now has a competitive peering exchange. The additional data centers in the Dallas market now have access to a neutral exchange that continues to grow, while also opening up access to data centers in Houston. The announcement marks a great stride in serving these markets."

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX is a worldwide leading Internet Exchange operator. Since starting operations in 1995, the DE-CIX in Frankfurt is the Internet Exchange (IX) with the world's highest throughput data at peak times, reaching over 5.8 Terabits per second (Tbps). Its technical infrastructure has a total capacity of 48 Terabits. From its locations in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Dusseldorf, New York, Dallas, Dubai, Marseille, Palermo, Madrid, and Istanbul, DE-CIX provides peering and interconnection services to over 1000 network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs) and content providers from over 60 countries.

DE-CIX Frankfurt is operated by DE-CIX Management GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Europe's largest Internet association, eco Association of the Internet Industry, with headquarters in Cologne (www.eco.de).