DE-CIX New York Expands Connectivity to CoreSite's New York Data Center Campus

Enhanced Connectivity Increases Interconnection Opportunities Across Campus

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - As a result of the increasing demand for peering and Layer 2 connectivity solutions, CoreSite Realty Corporation ( NYSE : COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., and DE-CIX North America today announce that DE-CIX New York has increased capacity and added 100G connectivity capability at CoreSite's NY1 data center in Manhattan. This increased capacity and enhanced connectivity was deployed to sustain the growing demand of customers connecting to the DE-CIX metro area exchange.

With a switch already deployed at CoreSite's NY2 data center in Secaucus, New Jersey, DE-CIX is committed to providing its customers with network delivery across a single port reaching over 150 unique networks in the market. Now enabled with a 100G connection, CoreSite's NY1 facility offers customers a greater opportunity to reach global networks within the New York metro market and to DE-CIX's global leading platform in Frankfurt.

With DE-CIX, CoreSite customers in NY1 and NY2 gain unparalleled connectivity options across a single port to:

access peering on the fastest growing exchange in the New York metro market, enabling single port, multi-service capabilities up to 100G;





establish private connections with networks through private, Layer 2 connections across various disparate data centers throughout the market, including network and cloud providers, with DE-CIX New York's MetroVLAN solution; and





enable peering to more than 700 networks connected to DE-CIX Frankfurt by leveraging GlobePEER Remote, DE-CIX's private transatlantic VLAN solution.





"DE-CIX is committed to growing its partnership with CoreSite and the expansion of our presence at CoreSite's NY1 data center will extend connectivity options for their customers," remarks Ed d'Agostino, GM and Vice President, DE-CIX North America. "Now CoreSite customers in New York and New Jersey gain enhanced access to our world-class peering exchange and connectivity platform, enabling companies to connect to more than 700 networks serving the New York metro area, Western and Central Europe, and beyond through a single port. In aggregate, we are delivering a single port solution that no other exchange company in the U.S. market can offer today."

"Our partnership with DE-CIX continues to drive substantial business opportunities for our customers in the New York / New Jersey market," comments Ben Green, Vice President Sales, Network and Mobility at CoreSite. "The DE-CIX upgrade at NY1 is proof of the exploding adoption and traction of their peering and Layer 2 connectivity solutions. CoreSite's NY1 and NY2 data centers have one of the most dynamic interconnection fabrics in the region, and we are well positioned to continue to capture our share of the growth."

CoreSite's network-dense, cloud-enabled New York data center campus is one of the best-connected and most scalable offerings on the Eastern Seaboard, supporting the operations of mission-critical data and IT infrastructure. The campus includes two data center facilities -- NY1, comprised of over 48,000 square-feet of data center space in the heart of Manhattan, and NY2, with over 236,000 square-feet of data center space situated above the 500-year floodplain in Secaucus, NJ. CoreSite's New York campus hosts over 40 network service providers and provides direct access to some of the world's leading cloud service providers, all with robust, low-latency network access to Manhattan, supporting acceleration of customers' IT performance while reducing customer costs.

DE-CIX New York and DE-CIX Dallas are two metro area exchanges operated by DE-CIX North America. DE-CIX's experience in data center and network-neutral peering platforms provide 1,000s of global networks unsurpassed public and / or private peering options as well as an array of solutions delivered over its MetroVLAN enabled access points, expanding network interconnectivity capabilities exponentially.

ABOUT DE-CIX

DE-CIX is a worldwide leading Internet Exchange operator. Since starting operations in 1995, the DE-CIX in Frankfurt is the Internet Exchange (IX) with the world's highest throughput data at peak times, reaching over 5.8 Terabits per second (Tbps). Its technical infrastructure has a total capacity of 48 Terabits. From its locations in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Dusseldorf, New York, Dallas, Dubai, Marseille, Palermo, Madrid, and Istanbul, DE-CIX provides peering and interconnection services to over 1000 network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs) and content providers from over 60 countries. For more information about DE-CIX, visit www.de-cix.net.

DE-CIX Frankfurt is operated by DE-CIX Management GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Europe's largest Internet association, eco Association of the Internet Industry, with headquarters in Cologne (www.eco.de).

ABOUT CORESITE

CoreSite Realty Corporation ( NYSE : COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer community across eight key North American markets. More than 1,200 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 430+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options -- all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite's control, that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: the geographic concentration of CoreSite's data centers in certain markets and any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the demand for data center space in these markets; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; significant industry competition; CoreSite's failure to obtain necessary outside financing; CoreSite's failure to qualify or maintain its status as a REIT; financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect CoreSite's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause CoreSite's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in CoreSite's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by CoreSite from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.