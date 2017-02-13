Deal: B&H Photo Offers $4,000 Instant Savings on Canon EOS C300 Mark II Cinema Cameras

The world-class cinema camcorder is now available for an unbeatable price at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Deals like this do not come around often. For a limited time, B&H Photo is offering the Canon EOS C300 Mark II Cinema camera for $4,000 off retail value. With a Super 35mm CMOS sensor it provides faster and more accurate autofocusing to assist users when operating with small crews. Canon's Log 3 Gamma supports 14 stops of dynamic range.

The Super 35mm sensor is paired with the Canon DIGIC DV 5 image processor, which uses an innovative method of breaking out red, green, and blue data to enable color performance on a level that would otherwise require three separate chips. The camera records up to Full HD resolution video to CFast 1 cards using the XF-AVC codec, and H.264 format in MXF wrapper. For more flexibility to adjust your image during postproduction, the camera also offers Canon's Log gamma mode, which results in excellent tonal reproduction in the highlight and low light regions of an image, and an expanded dynamic range.

The Canon EOS C300 body is compact and easily handheld at just over 3 lb. There is a bright 1.55 Megapixel electronic viewfinder, and the camera comes bundled with a removable combination 4", 1.23 Megapixel monitor and control panel. The camera also has a removable handgrip with a control dial and function buttons for handheld shooting in DSLR style, or remove it and use the supplied thumb rest for completely stripped-down shooting. The EOS C300 has a manually operated built-in neutral density (ND) glass filter offering 1/4, 1/16, and 1/64th steps of filtering. Handheld or using a tripod, on location or in the studio, even on 3-D rigs, the EOS C300 fits shooting situations that are challenging for larger cameras.

The C300's dust-proof and splash-proof design includes sealing gaskets around the edges of all access covers, dials fitted with o-rings on the axis of rotation, and button key-tops sealed with rubber. The EOS C300 also features a built-in silent cooling system with a heat-dissipating duct in the center of the body, a graphite sheet that conducts sensor heat towards the heat sink, three ventilation holes, and a cooling fan that pulls hot air out through an exhaust opening. All air is directed through a discrete pathway that keeps dust particles away from sensitive components. Your camera runs cool, quiet, and clean.

Canon C300 Mark II Camcorder Features

Super 35mm CMOS Sensor

4K,1920x1080 60/50i, 23.98/25p True 24p

Canon XF AVC H.264 Codec

Dual Pixel CMOS AF Technology

Rotating 4" LCD Monitor

2 x 3G-SDI Output, 2x XLR Inputs

2 x CFast Card Slots

Timecode I/O, Genlock In & Sync Out

Canon Log 3 Gamma

In terms of connections, the camcorder features two 3G-SDI outputs, timecode I/O, and genlock input BNCs. The body has a modular design that can either be stripped down completely or be built up using the included handle, 4" rotating LCD unit with full controls, grip, and thumb rest.

To create digital files robust enough for major postproduction, the EOS C300 delivers the highest image quality with its XF AVC Codec -- an H.264 format wrapped in the widely-supported MXF wrapper.

A logical layout of buttons and dials make operation simple. A lock switch turns off all controls except the recording button and function buttons. Small ridges between the buttons help prevent activating functions by mistake. A backlit display panel is great for low-light viewing. A tally lamp is clearly visible from the side or behind the camera.

