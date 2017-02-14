Deal: B&H Photo Offers $700 Instant Savings on Canon EOS-1D X DSLR Camera

The Canon EOS-1D X DSLR Camera is designed with the pro shooter in mind, as evidenced by its tough magnesium alloy body

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - The Canon 1D X was built to stand up to the grind of daily shooting. In addition to its large pixel size -- for outstanding still images and 1920 x 1080 video -- the camera provides the serious photographer with a generous ergonomic design, along with smart layout of the controls. Dual CF card slots ensure that every shot can be captured, while the Gigabit Ethernet terminal and the WFT-E6A Wireless File Transmitter and the GPS connection provide quick connectivity for file sharing on the fly. What's more, the magnesium alloy body is dust and weather resistant, and features shutter durability of up to 14 fps for up to 400,000 cycles -- allowing you to do your job without hesitation, or worry.

The EOS-1D X's 18.1MP CMOS sensor is a full 24 x 36mm frame sensor, capturing 5184 x 3456 images. That translates into high-quality, JPEG and RAW images, to impress even the most demanding shooters. The camera also provides 14-bit processing and a standard ISO range of 100-51200, with expanded sensitivities of 50 to 102400 and 204800. All of this is made possible by the camera's Dual DIGIC 5+ Image Processors, which enable a 17x faster processing speeds and greater noise reduction, among other duties.

When it comes to auto focus, the 61-Point High Density Reticular AF ensures fast, accurate image capture thanks to its Offset Array Sensor. With a multitude of ways in which to enable AF you can quickly access your desired point selection for your exact situation. Another tool for dead-on images is the EOS iSA (Intelligent Subject Analysis System). This sensor has 252 zones general metering and 35 zones for low-light metering. By incorporating face and color recognition data the system is stable even under rapidly changing lighting conditions. In addition, the E-TTL flash metering benefits from these improvements as well.

Canon EOS-1D X DSLR Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/827036-REG/Canon_5253B002_EOS_1D_X_EOS_Digital.html

18.1MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

Dual DIGIC 5+ Image Processors

3.2" 1.04m-Dot ClearView II LCD Monitor

Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 30 fps

61-Point High Density Reticular AF

Native ISO 51200, Extended to ISO 204800

12 fps RAW+JPEG Shooting, 14 fps in JPEG

100k-Pixel RGB Metering Sensor & EOS iSA

Magnesium Alloy Body, Dual CF Card Slots

1000BASE-TX Gigabit Ethernet Terminal

