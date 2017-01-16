Deal: B&H Photo Offers $800 Instant Savings on Nikon D810 DSLR Camera Kits

The Nikon D810 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens and Storage Kit from B&H includes the advanced camera body and versatile zoom lens along with a 32GB SDHC memory card and a 4TB external hard drive for backing-up and saving your files

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - B&H Photo Video is pleased to offer photography professionals and enthusiasts instant savings of $800 on a kit which includes the popular advanced Nikon D810 DSLR camera, the versatile 24-120mm zoom lens, and both a WD 4TB external hard drive and a 32GB SDHC memory card for backing up and saving your files.

Nikon D810 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens and Storage Kit

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1206419-REG/nikon_d810_dslr_camera_with.html

The D810 features a 36.3MP FX-format CMOS sensor without an optical low pass filter, for particularly sharp and detailed still imaging. With the addition of the EXPEED 4 Image Processor, a 5 fps continuous shooting rate is available, along with an extended sensitivity range of ISO 32-51200, and Full HD 1080p video recording at 60 fps. The advanced Multi-CAM 3500FX autofocus sensor offers 51 AF points with 15 cross-type sensors and Group Area AF enables five AF sensors to be used as one group. This is useful when shooting subjects that cannot be tracked easily by one AF point due to lighting conditions. The durable magnesium alloy body also incorporates a large 3.2" 1,229k-dot LCD monitor, as well as a redeveloped electronic front curtain shutter to reduce internal vibrations for sharper imagery.

The 3.2" LCD provides playback viewing and live view, and improved coatings on the optical viewfinder components provide brighter images and more accurate colors. Live View function now includes split screen display zoom for stills, and zebra highlighting display in video mode. Full aperture metering during live view for still shooting is supported.



Interval and time-lapse shooting feature exposure smoothing, and the maximum number of images per sequence is now 9,999. Improved Picture Control settings now offer Flat Picture Control to enable maximum dynamic range and color adjustments in post-production.



As a camera optimized for video capture, the D810 features recording in both FX and DX formats, including simultaneous recording to memory cards and an external recorder, as well as recording 60p output to an external recorder. The sensitivity range for video has also been expanded to run from ISO 64 to 12800 and expands to ISO 51200. Automatic ISO adjustment in manual mode enables smooth exposure transitions. A built-in stereo microphone is supported, as are jacks for an external mic and headphones. A selectable audio frequency range provides exacting control over sound recording.

