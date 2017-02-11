Deal: B&H Photo Offers Instant Savings on Surface Pro 4 from Microsoft

Enjoy $150 off the popular, powerful, and portable multi-touch tablet

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 11, 2017) - B&H shoppers can take advantage of $150 off Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 12.3" 256GB Tablet (now $1,049.00). The high-performance computer is the ultimate blend of power and portability, as it boasts an Intel 6th gen (Skylake) dual-core processor while weighing just 1.73 pounds and measuring 0.33" thin.

The Surface Pro 4 is rated 4.5/5 stars on B&H's website, with customers applauding its versatility. From simple web browsing to image post-processing, the Surface Pro 4 packs enough processing power to seamlessly handle any task. It boasts an Intel Core i5 processor, has 8GB of RAM, a 256 GB solid state drive, a 5MP front-facing camera, an 8MP rear-facing camera with 1080p HD video recording, and dual integrated microphones. Add-ons include a multi-position Kickstand, Surface Pro 4 Type Cover (sold separately) to turn the tablet into a laptop, and an included Surface Pen features up to 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The crisp, 12.3" PixelSense display features a 2763 x 1824 screen resolution (267 ppi) and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Multi-touch gestures are incorporated with a 10-point touch support functionality. The included Kickstand makes viewing media easy and comfortable.

Intel Core i5 6th Gen (Skylake)

8GB of RAM

12.3" PixelSense 10-Point Touch Display

2736 x 1824 Screen Resolution (267 ppi)

Intel HD Graphics 520

256GB SSD

802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0

USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, microSD Slot

Surface Pen Included

Windows 10 Pro

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 features a 12.3" PixelSense display with a 2736 x 1824 screen resolution (267 ppi) and a 3:2 aspect ratio. The display is also a 10-point touch support so you can take full advantage of the multi-touch gestures incorporated into Windows 10 Pro. If you want to output video to an external display, you can use the mini Display Port.

The system is powered by a dual-core 6th generation (Skylake) Intel Core i5 processor with Intel HD Graphics 520. It also has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB solid state drive, a microSD media card slot, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, a 5MP front-facing camera, an 8MP rear-facing camera with 1080p HD video recording, and dual integrated microphones. There are also built-in stereo speakers with Dolby audio. Windows 10 Pro is the installed operating system.

