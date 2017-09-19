Dealmakers set to close deals faster with latest version of the Intralinks platform

Better, faster deal due diligence for a streamlined M&A process and best-in-class user experience

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Intralinks®, a Synchronoss Business, the world's leading Virtual Data Room (VDR) provider, today announced the latest version of its VDR to help give time and control back to dealmakers.

Deal rooms form an essential part of the M&A process, but are often deemed a clunky and tiresome part of due diligence. With its latest release, Intralinks is looking to change that perception, making the process as quick and easy as possible to ensure that information can be processed efficiently, dealmakers can focus time on strategic tasks, and a deal can be closed as quickly as possible.

The new Intralinks® VDR is its fastest platform to date. It is 50% faster* across the board and now means a data room can be set up in hours, not days. Its integration with artificial intelligence technology (AI) expedites the due diligence process and reduces deal completion times through the automation of deal room set-up, contract analysis and organisation.

Additional key features include:

New User Interface (UI), giving users an enhanced look and feel to the deal room environment; enhanced native mobile experience to accommodate multi-device mobile users

Upgraded Q&A experience with enhanced show/hide, intuitive import/export process, and history-viewing capabilities

Dynamic plugin-free Information Rights Management (IRM) to instantly grant or revoke file access and manage documents that have been shared and downloaded outside of your network

"Time is the most valuable commodity for our customers, and nobody likes to stay in a data room any longer than they have to," said Leif O'Leary, Executive Vice President, Enterprise at Intralinks. "This latest version of the Intralinks VDR gives dealmakers that time back and the introduction of artificial intelligence to a platform that is already quicker and more intuitive than its market-leading predecessors changes the game completely."

"We completed due diligence, selected a top-tier equity partner and secured funding in 12 weeks -- two months ahead of schedule. There is no doubt Intralinks helped accelerate the process," said Tom Spielberger, CFO at 'I and Love and You' (ILY), a premium pet food manufacturer from Boulder, Colorado, who used Intralinks to secure funding to grow their sales to $100 million.

For more than 20 years, Intralinks has been serving the M&A community to simplify and accelerate the deal process, with over US$34 trillion in transactions. With the industry's leading virtual data room, Intralinks gives deal professionals the tools they need to help them manage the full M&A lifecycle -- to get more deals done, faster.

About Intralinks

Intralinks ( NYSE : IL), a Synchronoss business, supports high-stakes financial transactions, partnership negotiations and strategic initiatives across the globe. With over $34 trillion worth of financial transactions executed on our platform, we support the entire deal lifecycle by streamlining operations, reducing risk, improving client experience, increasing visibility and better engaging deal participants. In our 20-year history we've earned the trust and business of more than 99 percent of the Global Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.intralinks.com.

*based on internal benchmarking against previous versions