Dealnet Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:DLS), is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Carl to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Carl has a wide breadth of expertise and experience in a number of industries including capital markets, financial services, oil and gas, mining, asset management and real estate. Mr. Carl has board experience in numerous capacities for both private and public companies where he has served in roles as Executive Chair, Audit and Compensation Committee Chair as well as the Chair of Special Committees. His previous roles included the President of Credit Suisse First Boston Canada and Senior Vice President and Director of Equity Sales and Trading for BMO Nesbitt Burns. Mr. Carl holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Finance from the University of Toronto and is a CFA charterholder. He was most recently the President of AGS Capital Corp, a private family office and the Executive Chairman of Canada Fluorspar Inc, a TSX-V listed company.

Dealnet is also announcing that Daniel Wittlin has stepped down as a director of the Company effective immediately in order to focus on other business ventures.

Mr. Wittlin advised the Company that due to competing demands for his time as a result of another business venture, he is unable to serve and fulfil his duties as a director of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Wittlin for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is an engagement enabled consumer finance company that is initially focused on home improvement finance solutions including heating ventilation and air conditioning financing and leasing. Dealnet leverages its large scale customer service and engagement technology platform to attract home improvement dealers by providing front and back office services to them resulting in dealer origination growth.

For additional information please visit www.sedar.com.

