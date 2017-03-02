TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:DLS), is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a TSX Venture 50™ Company in 2017.

The TSX Venture 50™ are the top 10 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, in each of five major industry sectors - mining, oil & gas, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries and technology - based on a ranking formula with equal weighting given to return on investment, market cap growth, trading volume and analyst coverage. All data was as of December 31, 2016.

"Last year our team's dedication and execution resulted in immense growth across all aspects of our consumer finance division. We exited 2016 as one of the leaders in the sector and started 2017 with a clear path utilizing marketing-leading technology to support significant and long term growth. Our team in honoured to be recognized as one of the top companies on the TSX Venture Exchange," stated Michael Hilmer, Chief Executive Officer.

A video featuring Michael Hilmer, Chief Executive Officer in response to the award can be viewed at www.dealnetcapital.com.

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is an engagement enabled consumer finance company that is initially focused on home improvement finance solutions including heating ventilation and air conditioning financing and leasing. Dealnet leverages its large scale customer service and engagement technology platform to attract home improvement dealers by providing front and back office services to them resulting in dealer origination growth.

For additional information please visit www.sedar.com.

TSX Venture 50 is a trademark of the TSX Inc. and used under license.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.