Dealnet Sets Date for 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Dealnet Capital Corp. ("Dealnet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:DLS), will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 on Thursday April 27, 2017 before market open. A conference call to discuss Dealnet's financial results will be held thereafter at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS: DATE: Thursday April 27, 2017 TIME: 10:00 A.M. EST DIAL IN NUMBER: Local / International: 416-340-2216

North American Toll Free: 866-223-7781 REPLAY NUMBER: Local / International: 905-694-9451

North American Toll Free: 800-408-3053

Passcode: 1103297 WEBSITE: To view the press release or any additional financial information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Dealnet website at: http://www.dealnetcapital.com/investors/

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is an engagement enabled consumer finance company that is initially focused on home improvement finance solutions including heating ventilation and air conditioning financing and leasing. Dealnet leverages its large scale customer service and engagement technology platform to attract home improvement dealers by providing front and back office services to them resulting in dealer origination growth.

