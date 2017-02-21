Dean of the Pepperdine's Graduate School of Education and Psychology Dr. Helen Easterling Williams Shares Her Leadership Journey on 94.7 The Wave as Part of Community Achievers Recognition Campaign

Special Black History Month Program "Making Waves" Celebrates Williams' Nationally Recognized Achievements and Personal Story

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Popular Los Angeles radio station 94.7 The Wave recently selected Dr. Helen Easterling Williams, Dean of Pepperdine University's Graduate School of Education and Psychology (GSEP), to participate in "Making Waves," their community achievers recognition campaign. This special series of on-air vignettes and other features publicly recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans who have made a difference in their philanthropic projects, corporate accomplishments, community outreach and within the entertainment field. Along with Dr. Williams, the radio series will also feature Faye Washington, President and CEO of the YWCA Greater Los Angeles, entertainer Alicia Keys, and other prominent local and national community leaders.

In her six-part interview with the station, Dr. Williams shares both her recent achievements, as well as details about her early life. The daughter of a sharecropper, Dr. Williams grew up picking cotton, cropping tobacco, digging potatoes and dreaming of the world beyond her home. Through her father's strength and determination, the family was able to eventually move to Baltimore, Maryland, where Dr. Williams discovered her love for learning, and education. The first in her family to pursue a degree, she ultimately earned a bachelor of science degree in speech correction with a minor in biology from Jersey City State College, a master of science degree in speech and language pathology from Towson State University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Delaware.

Dr. Williams went on to hold senior administrative roles at multiple prominent academic institutions, including the University of Delaware and Azusa Pacific University, where she successfully led school reaccreditation efforts and initial accreditation for the School Psychology Program, established the Emerging Technology Center, and developed an international visiting scholar program.

In June of 2014, she was appointed Dean of GSEP, where she describes her vision for the school as a focus on five different areas: technology, counseling, accreditation, globalization, and friendraising/fundraising:

"From our face-to-face and online classes, to clinical counseling practicums, internships, and student teaching, to our Distinguished Lecture Series, and numerous service projects such as the Foster Grandparent Program, the psychological wellness programs for the homeless offered in collaboration with the Union Rescue Mission, and the PRYDE Program that partners with the Orange County Sheriff Coroner Department, we are daily breaking barriers and inspiring change in every segment of our world."

The "Making Waves" series will air throughout the month of February featuring multiple interviews with Dr. Williams and the other 2017 honorees. Those interested may access this programming and other related digital features by visiting 947thewave.com.

