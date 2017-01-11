Deane S. Price Named President of Aderant

Current Chief Operating Officer promoted, ready to take the helm

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Atlanta-based legal software company Aderant is proud to announce the promotion of Deane S. Price to the position of President. Having served almost six years at Aderant, the last three years as Chief Operating Officer, Price has been integral to the strategic company growth along with the leadership of all nine of the acquisitions Aderant has completed in the last five years. Price will be the first female president in the company's history.

Price replaces Chris Giglio, who is retiring from Aderant after six successful years. During his tenure, Giglio led Aderant through its most prolific and profitable period in history. Equally important, he provided stability as the company transitioned through two different private equity firms to a strategic and permanent home with Roper Technologies. After another banner year in 2016, Giglio felt the time was right to make this move, saying, "I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Aderant team. Their dedication to the success of our clients is second to none and I'm proud of their accomplishments. Our sustained success as a company would not have been possible without Deane, and she is the perfect person to take the reins."

Price has an exemplary track record of leading company growth in each of her executive positions. She has been instrumental in establishing strategies focused on customer success and adoption. During her tenure at Aderant the professional services business model has completely changed to accelerate successful implementations and the creation of Aderant Academy has played a vital part in the client experience. The result has been an unprecedented high level of customer satisfaction that far exceeds the industry average.

Giglio continued his praise of Price, saying, "Aderant is in excellent hands with Deane and I'm particularly proud that we will have a female president of a technology company. The world is a better place with more female executives in leadership roles. But mostly I'm glad to see a friend and confidante achieve this position. Deane Price is a winner on a winning team."

For Aderant this will only be the third change at the top in 12 years, and that stability has been very good for the company and its clients. Said Price, "It's a great time to be at Aderant. We are the number one selection for practice management systems for law firms and professional services organizations globally. We put our clients at the center of everything we do, and that focus has led to our success."

Price, a long-standing entrepreneur and executive, has spent her entire professional life in information technology. She began her career at Energy Management Associates, which later became the Utilities Division of Electronic Data Systems. She moved to executive level positions when she co-founded New Energy Associates which acquired the assets of Energy Management Associates from EDS, serving as President and CEO, and led the company through its acquisition by Siemens and later through its divestiture to Ventyx. She stayed on with Ventyx as a company leader until its sale to ABB. She began her stint at Aderant in 2011.

Along with the transition at the helm, Aderant also announced the promotion of Chris Cartrett to Executive Vice President. He has served in a senior vice president role for the last three years. "Chris Cartrett has contributed significantly to the success of Aderant," said Price. "It makes sense to expand his impact on our business and continue to drive the growth of the company."

With 2016 in the books, Price and Aderant are looking for another banner year in 2017. Said Price, "The Aderant team is amazing! I look forward to continuing to work with this outstanding group of people in my new role."

About Aderant

Aderant, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a global industry leader in providing comprehensive business management software for law and other professional services firms. Aderant is an established and trusted partner with law firms of all sizes including top 100 Global Law Firms and AmLaw 200 firms due to its versatile and innovative solutions, superior customer support and reliable implementation process.