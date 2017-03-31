Deans Knight Income Corporation Releases Annual Financial Statements, Management Report of Fund Performance for the year ended December 31, 2016

March 31, 2017 12:32 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Deans Knight Income Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to release its annual management report of fund performance and audited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2016. These documents, together with the Company's annual information form and the report of the Company's independent review committee for the year ending December 31, 2016 can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.dkincomecorp.com.
Dillon CameronChief Executive Officer and DirectorDeans Knight Income Corporation(604) 669-0212Kelsey DunwoodieChief Financial OfficerDeans Knight Income Corporation(604) 669-0212
