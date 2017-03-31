News Room
Deans Knight Income Corporation

Deans Knight Income Corporation

March 31, 2017 12:32 ET

Deans Knight Income Corporation Releases Annual Financial Statements, Management Report of Fund Performance for the year ended December 31, 2016

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Deans Knight Income Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to release its annual management report of fund performance and audited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2016. These documents, together with the Company's annual information form and the report of the Company's independent review committee for the year ending December 31, 2016 can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.dkincomecorp.com.

Contact Information

  • Dillon Cameron
    Chief Executive Officer and Director
    Deans Knight Income Corporation
    (604) 669-0212

    Kelsey Dunwoodie
    Chief Financial Officer
    Deans Knight Income Corporation
    (604) 669-0212

News Room
 