Death of an inmate at Archambault Institution

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - On January 15, 2017 Daniel Marcotte, an inmate from Archambault Institution in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Marcotte, 55 years old, had been serving since January 14, 2014 a sentence of 4 years and 1 month for break and enter and assault with a weapon.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.