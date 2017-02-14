Death of an inmate at Archambault Institution

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On February 11, 2017 Réal Savard, an inmate at Archambault Institution, in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, died at the institutional hospital.

At the time of his death, Mr. Savard, 70 years old, had been serving since May 26, 2016 a sentence of 6 years, 3 months and 8 days for various offences of sexual nature.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.