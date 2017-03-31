Death of an inmate at Archambault Institution

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On March 29, 2017 Ronald Jetté, an inmate from Archambault Institution in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Jetté, 56 years old, had been serving since June 14, 1988 an indeterminate sentence for Second Degree Murder.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.