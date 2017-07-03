Death of an inmate at Archambault Institution

SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 3, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On July 1st, 2017, Régis Tremblay, an inmate from Archambault Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Tremblay, 57 years old, had been serving a life sentence for second degree murder, since October, 06, 2003.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.