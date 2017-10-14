Death of an inmate at Archambault Institution

STE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 14, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On October 12, 2017, Paul Bédard, an inmate from Archambault Institution died while in our custody at Cité de la Santé de Laval hospital.

At the time of his death, Mr. Bédard, 53 years old, had been serving a life sentence for second degree murder since December 18, 1992.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.