Death of an inmate at Bowden Institution

INNISFAIL, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On September 28, 2017, George Florkowski, an inmate from Bowden Institution died while in our custody.

Emergency services were called. The inmate could not be resuscitated.

At the time of his death, Mr. Florkowski, 66 years old, had been serving a life sentence for Second Degree Murder since September 23, 2005.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.

Associated links

CSC's website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Bowden Institution