Death of an inmate at Bowden Institution

INNISFAIL, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Nov. 12, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On November 12, 2017, Cody Adams, an inmate from Bowden Institution died while in our custody.

Emergency services were called on November 11, 2017 and arrived at Bowden Institution at approximately 10:00 a.m. The offender was immediately taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:00 a.m. on November 12, 2017.

At the time of his death, Mr. Adams, 34 years old, had been serving a sentence of two years, four months and 24 days for Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime, Forcible Confinement, and Break Enter with Intent since May 30, 2016.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and contact the police and the coroner as required.

Associated links

CSC's website

Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate

Deaths in custody

Bowden Institution