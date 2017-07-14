Death of an inmate at Edmonton Institution

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On July 14, 2017, Benedict Ralph Corrigal, an inmate from the Edmonton Institution, died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Corrigal, 58 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence since May 13, 2015, for Second Degree Murder and Manslaughter.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.