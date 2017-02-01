Death of an inmate at Joliette Institution

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 1, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On February 1st, 2017 Laura-Ann Cordeau, an inmate from Joliette Institution, died while in our custody.

Emergency services were called. The inmate could not be resuscitated. She was pronounced dead this morning at approximately 8:45.

At the time of her death, Ms. Cordeau, 40 years old, had been serving since December 1st, 2006 an indeterminate sentence for second degree murder.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of her death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.