Death of an inmate at Regional Psychiatric Centre

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) - On January 17, 2017, Ralph Folster, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Folster, age 72 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence since November 29, 1971 for Rape, Forcible Confinement and Assault Causing Bodily Harm.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.