Death of an inmate at Regional Psychiatric Centre

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Oct. 25, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On October 25, 2017, Otto Edner Hansen, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody.

Emergency services were called. The inmate could not be resuscitated.

At the time of his death, Mr Hansen, 46 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for Second Degree Murder since March 15, 2011.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.

