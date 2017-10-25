Death of an inmate at Regional Psychiatric Centre

October 25, 2017 17:21 ET
SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Oct. 25, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada
On October 25, 2017, Otto Edner Hansen, an inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in our custody.
Emergency services were called. The inmate could not be resuscitated.
At the time of his death, Mr Hansen, 46 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for Second Degree Murder since March 15, 2011.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.
Associated links
CSC's website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Regional Psychiatric Centre
Tim KrauseAssistant Warden, Management ServicesRegional Psychiatric Centre(306) 975-5400 ext. 4155
See all RSS Newsfeeds