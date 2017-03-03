Death of an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution

STONY MOUNTAIN, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On March 3, 2017, Lewis Sitar, an inmate from Stony Mountain Institution died while in our custody.

Emergency services were called and the offender was taken to the hospital. The inmate could not be resuscitated.

At the time of his death, Mr. Sitar, aged 50 years old, had been serving a sentence of 2 years 6 months for Mischief, Break Enter and Commit Theft Under (X4), Utter Threat to Cause Death/Harm and Fail to Comply with Recognizance since October 2, 2014.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.