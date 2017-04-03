Death of an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution

STONY MOUNTAIN, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On April 1, 2017, Lawrence McMahon, an inmate from Stony Mountain institution died while in our custody.

Emergency services were called. The inmate could not be resuscitated.

At the time of his death, Mr. McMahon, 40 years old, had been serving a sentence of 2 years for possession of schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2) and unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon since February 16, 2016.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.