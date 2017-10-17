Death of an inmate at the Federal Training Centre

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On October 16, 2017, Abdul Basid Ullah, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

Emergency services were called. The offender was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:00 a.m.

At the time of his death, Mr. Ullah, 31 years old, had been serving a sentence of 5 years, 11 months and 15 days for robbery and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose since January 6th, 2015.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified and Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.

