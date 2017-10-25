Death of an inmate at the Federal Training Centre

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 25, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On October 24, 2017, Sylvia Lyn Tasha, an inmate from Federal Training Centre died while in our custody.

Emergency services were called. The inmate could not be resuscitated.

At the time of her death, Ms. Tasha, 53 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for First Degree Murder, Assault and Forcible Confinement since June 25, 1982.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of her death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.

