Death of an inmate at the Joliette Institution

JOLIETTE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On November 7, 2017, Nathalie Dion, an inmate from Joliette Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of her death, Ms Dion, 48 years old, had been serving an indeterminate sentence for Second Degree Murder since June 30, 2005.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of her death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and contact the police and the coroner as required.

