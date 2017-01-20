Death of an inmate from Port-Cartier Institution

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On January 18, 2017 Roger Ernest Roberge, an inmate from Port-Cartier Institution, died while in our custody.

He was pronounced dead at approximately 6:00 p.m.

At the time of his death, Mr. Roberge, 66 years old, had been serving a sentence of 2 years and 9 months for sexual assault, indecent acts and failing to comply with a supervision order.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.