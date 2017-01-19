Death of an inmate from the Federal Training Centre

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On January 17, 2017 Philip Joseph Malouin, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre in Laval died while in our custody.

Emergency services were called. The offender was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 8:10 p.m.

At the time of his death, Mr. Malouin, 58 years old, had been serving since June 19, 1987 an indeterminate sentence for second degree murder.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.