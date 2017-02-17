Death of an inmate from the Federal Training Centre

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 17, 2017) - Correctional Service Canada

On February 16, 2017 Michel Leduc, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre in Laval died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Leduc, 68 years old, had been serving since November 18, 2013 a sentence of 7 years and 6 months for unauthorized possession of a firearm, incest, sexual assault, assaults and utter threats.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the police and the coroner have been notified, and Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident.